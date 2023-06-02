Pache (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jersey Shore on Friday.
Pache has been on the IL since April 29 with a torn meniscus in his right knee and is now entering the final stages of his recovery process. Considering he's been out for over a month, the Phillies could keep him on assignment for an extended period of time to ensure he receives a good amount of at-bats while he ramps up toward the majors.
