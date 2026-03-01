Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Dominant in abbreviated outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez allowed two hits and no walks in two scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto. He struck out four.
Following a breakout 2025 campaign as a first-time All-Star, Sanchez picked up right where he left off a year ago while generating a whopping 12 whiffs across just 32 pitches in his first spring start. The left-hander was a model of consistency last season, submitting a league-leading 23 quality starts over 32 appearances, and he's now being drafted as one of the top starting pitchers on the fantasy board in 2026.
