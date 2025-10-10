Sanchez allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 6.1 innings in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Sanchez was in a compelling pitcher's duel with Tyler Glasnow, with his only run coming on an inherited runner after he exited the game. While Sanchez didn't overpower the Dodgers' lineup, he induced 10 groundouts to go along with 14 swinging strikes on 95 total pitches. Despite it coming in a losing effort, Sanchez wrapped up an excellent 2025 season and is very likely to be a Cy Young finalist in the coming weeks.