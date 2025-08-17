The Phillies reinstated Robert (finger) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

The 30-year-old right-hander had posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 12 innings out of the Phillies bullpen this season before being placed on the IL on Aug. 1 due to a blister on his right middle finger. He was able to complete a two-appearance rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier this week and will likely handle a low-leverage relief role now that he's rejoined the Phillies.