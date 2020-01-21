Storen signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies which includes an invitation to big-league camp Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Storen hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors since 2017. He missed all of 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was released by the Royals in mid-June of last year after struggling to a 7.84 ERA in 10.1 innings for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. If the 32-year-old can pitch anywhere near his overall career numbers, which include a 3.45 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP, he'll be a useful member of the Phillies' bullpen. That doesn't seem particularly likely, however, as he hasn't posted an ERA below 4.45 since the 2015 season.