Royals' Drew Storen: Stuck at extended spring
Storen (elbow) remains at extended spring training as he attempts to build up arm strength before reporting to one of the Royals' minor-league affiliates, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2017, Storen missed the entire 2018 campaign but reported to spring training with no specified limitations. Though he was expected to contend for a bullpen gig with the big club this spring, Storen's diminished velocity and poor command torpedoed those hopes. The Royals remain optimistic Storen will be able to contribute in relief at some point in 2019, but a promotion to the big leagues shouldn't be considered imminent until he reports to the minors and turns in quality results.
