Storen was making a decent case for an Opening Day roster spot before play was shut down, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Storen gave up two runs in five Grapefruit League innings, striking out five while walking none. It's been awhile since the 32-year-old has made an impact at the big-league level, as he missed all of 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and threw just 10.1 minor-league innings last season. After spending four months at the famed Driveline Baseball development program following last year's struggles. However, he believes he's set for a much stronger 2020 campaign. It would be a surprise if the veteran gets anywhere near a ninth-inning role, but he's had success in the past, saving 99 games with a 3.45 ERA in the eight seasons prior to his injury.