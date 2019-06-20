Storen was released by the Royals on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Storen signed with the Royals in February and made his way to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in late May, but he struggled with a 7.84 ERA and 1.98 WHIP over 10.1 innings. The 31-year-old missed the entirety of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and will likely have to prove himself in the minors if he manages to latch on elsewhere.

