Cozens (foot) was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Cozens has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery in May, so the Phillies opted to remove him from their 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Corey Dickerson, who was acquired from the Pirates in a corresponding move. In 23 games with Lehigh Valley prior to getting hurt, Cozens slashed .167/.333/.462 with six home runs and five steals.