Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Designated for assignment
Cozens (foot) was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Cozens has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery in May, so the Phillies opted to remove him from their 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Corey Dickerson, who was acquired from the Pirates in a corresponding move. In 23 games with Lehigh Valley prior to getting hurt, Cozens slashed .167/.333/.462 with six home runs and five steals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...