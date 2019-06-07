Ramos (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list sometime during Philadelphia's series with Arizona, which runs from June 10 to June 12, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Ramos has been throwing off a mound since the end of May, and he's evidently been making significant progress if the Phillies expect him back within the next week. He's been on the shelf since May 13 due to right shoulder stiffness.