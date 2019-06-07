Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Nearing return to action
Ramos (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list sometime during Philadelphia's series with Arizona, which runs from June 10 to June 12, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Ramos has been throwing off a mound since the end of May, and he's evidently been making significant progress if the Phillies expect him back within the next week. He's been on the shelf since May 13 due to right shoulder stiffness.
More News
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Tosses bullpen•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Sidelined with stiff shoulder•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Brought back to big leagues•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Blows first save chance•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Roster spot appears safe•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...