Luzardo (3-3) earned the win Sunday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out 10.

The hard-throwing left-hander worked aggressively Sunday, tallying double-digit strikeouts for the second time this year while throwing 66 of his 102 pitches for strikes. Although the eight hits allowed were his second most of the year, Luzardo also registered an impressive 16 whiffs on the afternoon. He's been inconsistent overall in 2026, as evidenced by a 5.09 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 40.2 frames, but Luzardo is set to carry a stellar 51:9 K:BB into a favorable home matchup versus the Rockies his next time out.