Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Inks five-year contract extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies signed Luzardo to a five-year, $135 million contract extension Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, the deal also includes a $32.5 million club option for 2032. Luzardo had been set to reach free agency after the upcoming season, but he's now locked in with the Phillies at least through the end of the 2031 campaign. The left-hander finished seventh in the National League Cy Young voting in his first season in Philadelphia after posting a 3.92 ERA and 216:57 K:BB over 183.2 innings covering 32 starts.
More News
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Sharp in Grapefruit League debut•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Avoids arbitration at $11 million•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Hit with tough-luck loss•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Cruises to revenge win•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Outdueled in Los Angeles•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Locks in after rough start•