Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Limits damage against Cubs
Luzardo did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings.
Coming off a rough stretch in which he allowed a combined 13 earned runs over his last two starts, Luzardo showed some improvement Tuesday despite pitching through consistent traffic. He allowed a runner to reach third base in multiple innings, but the only damage came in the fifth after a leadoff walk and single forced him out, with an inherited runner eventually scoring. While the left-hander was able to limit runs, his command remained inconsistent, as he issued a season-high four walks and allowed five hits for the fifth straight start. Luzardo owns a 6.91 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB across 27.1 innings but he should receive a chance to improve his numbers with his next scheduled outing set against a weak San Francisco lineup.
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