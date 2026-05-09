Luzardo didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Rockies, surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks over three-plus innings. He struck out six.

The volatile southpaw got tagged for one run in the first inning but seemed to steady the ship until the fourth, when the first seven Colorado batters reached base before Luzardo mercifully got the hook after 95 pitches (59 strikes). It's the third time in eight starts this season he's failed to last five innings, and the fourth time he's coughed up five or more runs, leaving him with a 5.98 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 43.2 frames despite a seemingly elite 57:12 K:BB. Luzardo will try to regain his form in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Boston.