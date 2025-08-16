X-rays on Duran's right ankle came back negative after he left Friday's game against Washington early, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Duran was hit on the ankle by a comebacker in the ninth inning and had to leave the game on a cart. The Phillies will evaluate him further Saturday, but for the moment, it seems like the 27-year-old managed to escape the incident without suffering any structural damage. If he ends up needing to miss any time, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering would be the primary candidates to close games for the Phillies going forward.