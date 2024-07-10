Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers after he was removed in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 10-1 win due to an apparent forearm injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

According to Zolecki, Rojas said after Tuesday's game that he's OK, but the Phillies will give the outfielder at least one day off while he may still be dealing with some residual soreness or bruising to the forearm, which was hit by 97 mile-per-hour Michael Petersen fastball. Brandon Marsh will cover center field in place of Rojas, who had started in each of the last seven games.