The Phillies recalled Rojas from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Rojas did go 13-for-34 at the plate with Lehigh Valley following a demotion earlier this month, but his quick return to the majors is seemingly more based on need with Bryce Harper (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (groin) going down. He could see some starts in center field as the Phillies deal with the absence of two of their sluggers.