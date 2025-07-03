Rojas went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Padres.

The 24-year-old swiped a bag in each end of the twin bill, getting the start in center field in the matinee before coming on as a pinch runner in the nightcap. Rojas hasn't been caught stealing since May 25 and has gone 11-for-13 on stolen base attempts this season, but that remains his only reliable fantasy skill -- he's slashing .227/.278/.303 through 148 plate appearances with one homer, 15 RBI and 19 runs.