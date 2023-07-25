Rojas went 2-for-4 with a pair of steals in Monday's loss to Baltimore.

Rojas showed off his wheels in his first start since July 18, adding two steals to improve to 3-for-3 on attempts this season. The 22-year-old rookie also tallied his second multi-hit game since he was recalled earlier this month -- he's now 5-for-15 with a .666 OPS through his first 16 big-league plate appearances. Rojas will likely continue to fill a bench role in Philly.