Gowdy is listed as healthy for Low-A Lakewood, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Gowdy received a first-round caliber bonus after being selected with the No. 42 overall pick in 2016, but he has pitched just nine pro innings since then, largely due to Tommy John surgery he underwent in August of 2017. He has missed a pretty dangerous amount of developmental time, but it's possible that the talent that netted him a $3.5 million bonus in 2016 will finally shine through now that he is fully healthy.

