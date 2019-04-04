Phillies' Kevin Gowdy: Opens at Low-A
Gowdy is listed as healthy for Low-A Lakewood, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Gowdy received a first-round caliber bonus after being selected with the No. 42 overall pick in 2016, but he has pitched just nine pro innings since then, largely due to Tommy John surgery he underwent in August of 2017. He has missed a pretty dangerous amount of developmental time, but it's possible that the talent that netted him a $3.5 million bonus in 2016 will finally shine through now that he is fully healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...