Gowdy (biceps, elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Gowdy did not appear in a game this season as he's been dealing with a bout of bicep tendinitis. The 19-year-old has apparently also been plagued by an elbow ailment and will now undergo Tommy John surgery on his right arm. He'll certainly be out the rest of the 2017 season and could potentially miss all of 2018 as well.