Phillies' Luis Arraez: On move to Philly

The Phillies acquired Arraez and right-hander Caleb Kilian from the Giants on Monday in exchange for right-handers Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The addition of a high-contact bat in Arraez -- who leads the National League with a .324 average -- lengthens a Philadelphia lineup that includes three other All-Stars in Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh. Arraez had mainly been limited to first base and designated hitter the previous two seasons, but he's transitioned back to an everyday role at second base in 2026 and has made tremendous strides as a defender after receiving poor marks for his fielding and range at the keystone earlier in his career. The 29-year-old will presumably continue to see most of his reps at second base in Philadelphia, where he'll unseat Bryson Stott as the primary option at the position. In order to accommodate Arraez while still keeping playing time open for their other established regulars, the Phillies could look to move Stott, Alec Bohm and/or Bryce Harper to different positions.