Strahm (2-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing no runs on two hits over 5.1 innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.

The Mariners couldn't get anything going against Strahm, mustering just two hits, as the Phillies picked up a 1-0 win. It's already the third scoreless outing for Strahm this season as he lowers his ERA to 2.31 with a 0.81 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB in 23.1 innings this season. The 31-year-old left-hander has done an impressive job stabilizing the back of Philadelphia's rotation early this year. Strahm tentatively lines up to face the Dodgers on the road in his next start.