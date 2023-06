Song (back) threw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The right-hander is slated for another two-inning simulated game Thursday and is getting "pretty close to a rehab assignment," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. A Rule 5 pick, Song seems likely to use the full 30-day allottment on his rehab assignment before the Phils consider adding him to the roster. Song spent the last two years serving in the Navy, so he has plenty of rust to knock off.