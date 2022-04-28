Herrera will sit Thursday against Colorado.
Herrera hits the bench as the Phillies go with a righty-heavy lineup against Rockies lefty Austin Gomber. He's now started against four righties while sitting against three lefties after returning from an oblique injury last week. Roman Quinn takes over in center field.
