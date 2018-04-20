Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Drives in two

Herrera went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Pirates.

Herrera continued to swing a hot bat Thursday, extending his hitting streak to four-games. Now in the lineup regularly, he has also recorded at least one hit in eight of his past 10 games and thrived in his spot in the lineup sandwiched between Carlos Santana and Rhys Hoskins. Though it's early, he's gotten on base at a .380 clip, which has been backed up by him chasing fewer pitches outside the strike zone. If that were to continue, he should solidify his role in a prime spot in the Phillies' lineup.