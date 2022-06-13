Herrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though he'll be filling in Monday for a resting Nick Castellanos, Herrera could be encroaching on Mickey Moniak's role as the Phillies' top center fielder. Since being activated from the 10-day injured list May 30 and making his season debut, Moniak is hitting .143/.250/.143 and may be better served playing regularly at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Herrera, meanwhile, has produced a .912 OPS over that same timeframe.