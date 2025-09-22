Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Beginning to struggle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerkering allowed one run on three hits in one inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Kerkering has now yielded one run in three consecutive outings, and he's watched his ERA for the year climb from 2.81 on Aug. 19 to 3.28 following Sunday's showing. With Jose Alvarado (forearm) now out of the picture, Kerkering still remains very likely to make Philadelphia's playoff roster despite his recent struggles. Through 57.2 innings in 2025, Kerkering has a 3.28 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB.
