The Phillies recalled Kemp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, and he'll start at third base and bat ninth in the team's series opener against the Mets, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

With Alec Bohm (shoulder) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move, Kemp looks like he could be in store for a near-everyday role at third base for at least the next week and a half. When Bohm previously missed about of month of action in July and August due to a left rib fracture, Kemp had served as the Phillies' primary option at the hot corner, but the rookie slashed just .196/.270/.393 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate during that stretch before being demoted to Triple-A upon Bohm's return. With that in mind, Kemp doesn't profile as a high-priority fantasy pickup down the stretch, especially since he'll most likely be batting near the bottom of the order while Bohm is on the shelf.