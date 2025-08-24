Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Picking up rare start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchan will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.
With top backstop J.T. Realmuto receiving a rare day off, Marchan will pick up just his 24th start of the season Sunday. Marchan enters the series finale with the Nationals having slashed .177/.270/.241 with one home run, six runs and six RBI across 90 plate appearances in 2025.
