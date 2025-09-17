Marchan went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

Marchan put the Phillies ahead with a clutch blast in the ninth inning, and Jhoan Duran was able to close out the contest. Playing time remains sparse for Marchan, but he was in the lineup Tuesday while J.T. Realmuto rested following the Phillies' clinching of the NL East with Monday's win. Marchan is up to two homers, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and a .206/.284/.309 slash line across 110 plate appearances this season.