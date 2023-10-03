Hoskins (knee) will begin taking live batting practice Wednesday in Clearwater, Florida, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins is joining some other players in the Phillies organization at the team's spring training complex for what is being called "stay-ready camp." The 30-year-old slugger has been out all season while recovering from March surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, but the hope is that he could become an option if Philly makes it to the World Series.