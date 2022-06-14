Dominguez (4-1) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win Monday versus the Marlins.

Dominguez did his part to keep the score tied at 2-2, and Rhys Hoskins lifted the Phillies to the win with a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning. It's been over a month of dominance for Dominguez, who extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings, a span in which he's allowed six hits and five walks while picking up 19 strikeouts. Closer Corey Knebel (shoulder) doesn't appear likely to miss an extended length of time, but Dominguez should be in the mix for save chances in the interim. He's posted a 1.54 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB with 10 holds in 23.1 innings this year.