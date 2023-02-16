Dominguez signed a two-year, $7 million contract extension with an $8 million club option for 2025 with the Phillies on Thursday.

Dominguez had two years of arbitration eligibility left, but this new deal will buy those out along with potentially one free agent year. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, he's guaranteed at least $7.5 million when factoring in a $500,000 buyout. The 28-year-old was excellent in 2022, posting a 3.00 ERA and 61:22 K:BB across 51 frames while collecting nine saves. Dominguez should be in the mix for saves again in 2023 along with Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Jose Alvarado.