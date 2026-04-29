White Sox's Seranthony Dominguez: Notches seventh save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez secured the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels, allowing just one walk with one strikeout in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.
Dominguez struck out Zach Neto and walked Mike Trout before getting Vaughn Grissom to ground into a game-ending double play. Dominguez is now 7-for-9 in save chances this season and owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 12 innings. Walks remain an issue for the right-hander, and he's already served up three home runs after allowing five all of last season.
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