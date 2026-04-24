Dominguez picked up the save Thursday against the Diamondbacks, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

The right-hander retired the side with relative ease Thursday, throwing eight of his 12 pitches for strikes. That's now three straight scoreless outings as well for Dominguez, who owns a 5.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB over his first nine innings while converting five of his seven save opportunities as Chicago's closer.