Dominguez (1-2) took the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

The White Sox were nursing a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, but Dominguez was unable to preserve the lead and blew his second save of the year. The right-hander had a hard time putting the Rays away, managing a lone out despite throwing 32 pitches. Chicago may not have much competition for save chances in its bullpen, but Dominguez is off to a rough start nonetheless while logging a 7.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through his first six frames.