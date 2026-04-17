White Sox's Seranthony Dominguez: Melts down in second loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez (1-2) took the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.
The White Sox were nursing a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, but Dominguez was unable to preserve the lead and blew his second save of the year. The right-hander had a hard time putting the Rays away, managing a lone out despite throwing 32 pitches. Chicago may not have much competition for save chances in its bullpen, but Dominguez is off to a rough start nonetheless while logging a 7.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through his first six frames.
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