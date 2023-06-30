Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Dominguez (oblique) is unlikely to return before the All-Star break, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dominguez resumed throwing earlier this week, but he's still limited to flat-ground work as the Phillies ease along his recovery from the left oblique strain that sent him to the injured list June 17. He'll probably try to advance to mound workouts sometime next week and could be ready for activation around mid-to-late July as long as there are no setbacks along the way.