The Phillies placed Walker on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to June 22, due to right index finger inflammation.

Walker struggled in his last outing Friday against the Diamondbacks, taking the loss after giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. Across 10 starts this season, the 31-year-old right-hander is 3-3 with a 5.60 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB across 53 innings. With Walker on the IL, right-hander Michael Mercado was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.