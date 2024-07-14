Walker (finger) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to throw another Wednesday at his home in Arizona, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Walker "looked great" in Saturday's throwing session in Philadelphia, and the right-hander has received the green light to continue throwing on his own over the All-Star break. He'll link back up with the Phillies following the break before the club determines whether he's ready to face hitters. Walker is expected to require multiple starts on a minor-league rehab assignment as he looks to move past a blister and inflammation on his right index finger, so he doesn't look to be on pace for a return from the 15-day injured list until at least early August.