The Phillies activated Turner (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in his return to the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Padres.

Turner rejoins the first-place Phillies following a six-week absence with a strained left hamstring. He didn't go out on a rehab assignment prior to being activated, so it's possible Turner will some extra off days mixed in as he returns to action. Edmundo Sosa performed well as Turner's main replacement at shortstop and will most likely return to a bench role, though the Phillies have discussed the possibility of getting him some reps in the outfield.