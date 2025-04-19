Turner went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-10 win over the Marlins.

The Phillies didn't hit a home run on the afternoon among their 18 knocks, but six different players recorded multiple hits led by Turner's four. The shortstop has had a sluggish start to the season at the plate, but he's more than capable of turning things around quickly. Through 19 games, he's now slashing .257/.337/.351 with one homer, five steals, six RBI and 12 runs.