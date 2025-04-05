Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Turner was the only member of the Philadelphia lineup to log an extra-base hit against Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Friday, and he was able to cross the plate on a throwing error after stealing third base in the first inning. Although Turner has just one extra-base knock over 19 plate appearances thus far, the star shortstop is hitting .313 with two runs scored, two steals and three walks in the early going.