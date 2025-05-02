Turner went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Nationals.

All three of Turner's hits resulted in singles, and he came around to score in the sixth inning on a Nick Castellanos infield single. Turner has collected three hits or more in three of his last four games and has gone 13-for-30 with five runs scored and five RBI over his last seven outings. He ranks in the top-15 in the National League in hits (34), steals (six) and batting average (.298).