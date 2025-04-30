Turner went 4-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Washington.
Turner singled and scored a run in the first inning before knocking an RBI double and scoring again in the eighth. It was his second straight game with at least three hits and his fourth multi-hit performance over his last nine appearances. Turner bumped his season slash line up to .290/.367/.364 with six extra-base hits and 15 runs scored.
