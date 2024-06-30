Turner went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two strikeouts in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Marlins.

Turner gave himself the best birthday present by driving in the go-ahead runs in Sunday's win. He hit a two-run single in the seventh to complete the Phillies comeback after trailing 6-2. Turner has had three multi-hit games over his last five and at least one hit in 10 of his last 12. The veteran has been doing very well since returning from the injured list on June 17th and is now hitting .332/.380/.453 for the season.