Turner (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday ahead of the final series of the regular season against the Twins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Turner is progressing well from a right hamstring strain and will face live pitching Tuesday and Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. If that goes well, he appears likely to rejoin the Phillies' active roster Friday. The 32-year-old has been sidelined for the past two weeks of action.