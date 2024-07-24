Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

Turner got to work early in this one, swiping his 13th base of the season in the top of the first inning before taking David Festa deep in the fifth to tie the game. The hamstring injury that cost Turner six weeks earlier this season appears to have sapped his stolen base production -- the 31-year-old has just three steals since returning on June 17. Even so, the shortstop has been on a tear in the month of July, batting .356 with 10 home runs, 22 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases in 18 games played.