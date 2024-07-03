Turner went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Turner homered off Hayden Wesneski in the third inning to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead, and then again in the fifth to put the team in front 5-1. An RBI single in the seventh frame capped off the Phillies' scoring and gave Turner his sixth hit in the past two games. The 31-year-old shortstop is now slashing .367/.406/.667 with two homers and six RBI over his last seven games and has recorded four multi-hit performances in that span.