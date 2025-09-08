The Phillies placed Turner (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Though Philadelphia haven't yet revealed the findings of the MRI that Turner underwent on his hamstring earlier Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post relays that the Phillies are optimistic that the star shortstop will be able to return for the playoffs, if not the tail end of the regular season. With that in mind, the right hamstring strain that Turner sustained in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins seems likely to keep him out for more than the minimum 10 days, making him a drop candidate in redraft leagues. With Turner on the shelf, Edmundo Sosa is slated to start at shortstop in Monday's game against the Mets and should serve as the primary option at the position for the duration of Turner's absence.